OM 20-37 Langseth v. Warwick Sewer Authority – Violation found

Complainant alleges that the Authority violated the OMA when it failed to timely post minutes of its meetings on the Secretary of State's website since March 28, 2019. The Authority conceded that its minutes for meetings occurring after March 28, 2019 were not timely posted on the Secretary of State's website, and accordingly we found a violation. This Office did not find evidence of a willful or knowing violation, nor did we find injunctive relief appropriate. The minutes have now been posted and the Authority represented that the violation was inadvertent and indicated the steps it is taking to ensure that this issue does not repeat. VIOLATION FOUND.