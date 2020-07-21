PR 20-52 Lamendola v. East Greenwich School Department – No violation

The Complainant alleges the District violated the APRA when it withheld documents related to a "staff investigation." Based on our in camera review, we concluded that the District did not violate the APRA by withholding a number of documents pursuant to R.I. Gen. Laws §§ 38-2-2(4)(A)(I)(a), (M). Additionally, there are a number of documents for which we question whether withholding the documents was proper under the APRA. Accordingly, we instructed the District to either produce those documents or provide a supplemental submission regarding those withheld documents. At this time, we did not find evidence of a willful and knowing, or reckless, violation.