Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,835 in the last 365 days.

PR 20-52 Lamendola v. East Greenwich School Department – No violation

The Complainant alleges the District violated the APRA when it withheld documents related to a "staff investigation." Based on our in camera review, we concluded that the District did not violate the APRA by withholding a number of documents pursuant to R.I. Gen. Laws §§ 38-2-2(4)(A)(I)(a), (M). Additionally, there are a number of documents for which we question whether withholding the documents was proper under the APRA. Accordingly, we instructed the District to either produce those documents or provide a supplemental submission regarding those withheld documents. At this time, we did not find evidence of a willful and knowing, or reckless, violation.

You just read:

PR 20-52 Lamendola v. East Greenwich School Department – No violation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.