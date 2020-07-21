PR 20-54 Chapman v. South Kingstown School Department – No Violation

The Complainant alleged the Department violated the APRA when it stated that it did not have a document responsive to Complainant's request for certain information related to a proposed budget. The Department provided a link to the Department's Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Proposed Budget for the Complainant's review and presented evidence that the Department did not maintain any other records responsive to Complainant's request. Accordingly, we found no violation.
