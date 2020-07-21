New Hampshire Superior Court Justice Nadeau Selected to the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice

CONCORD, NH – The Council of Criminal Justice (CCJ) has announced that Superior Court Chief Justice Tina Nadeau has been selected to serve on the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice. A subset of CCJ, the Commission’s membership is composed of 15 high-level and diverse leaders representing law enforcement, courts, corrections, community service providers, and other key stakeholders from across the United States. Commission membership recognizes the accomplishments of established criminal justice and public policy leaders who are equipped to advance the criminal justice field through future challenges.

“We believe Justice Nadeau’s leadership will be instrumental in helping us, and the country, better prepare our public safety systems for public health hazards,” said Abby Walsh, director, Council on Criminal Justice, on Nadeau’s nomination to the Commission. The Commission will meet throughout the summer and fall to prepare recommendations and best practices for court systems to use when facing public health concerns.

“The coronavirus pandemic presents an unprecedented challenge to the nation’s criminal justice system,” said Justice Nadeau, “I’m pleased to represent New Hampshire in the ongoing national effort to create evidence-based responses that will help ensure we provide fair, equitable, and safe access to the legal system during this crisis.”

For more information about the Council on Criminal Justice, see www.counciloncj.org

###

