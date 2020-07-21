Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lt. Governor Hosts Virtual Long-Term Care Community Meeting

Office Activity Update - July 17, 2020

Lt. Governor Dan McKee held a virtual meeting with health professionals throughout Rhode Island as part of the Long Term Care Coordinating Council. Over 60 agencies, nursing home, assisted living and state health and aging officials participated in a discussion to share ideas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guest speaker Jennifer Olsen, Chief of Facilities Regulations, presented new Department of Health guidance on nursing home and assisted living visitations and CMS infection control and nursing facilities' data reporting.

With nursing homes and assisted living facilities shuttered for months due to the virus, the upcoming weeks will see a gradual reopening in those facilities that are COVID-19 free. Under very strict guidelines, families will be allowed to see their loved ones for the first time in many months. Ms. Olsen provided the group with specific guidance that is recommended from the Rhode Island Department of Health.

Lt. Governor McKee will hold monthly meetings to ensure all agencies share best practices and exchange timely information.

Lt. Governor Hosts Virtual Long-Term Care Community Meeting

