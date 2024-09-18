RI Department of State Announces Availability of Voter Information Handbook for November Election

RHODE ISLAND, September 18 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the RI Department of State Elections Division today announced that the 2024 Voter Information Handbook is now available online and is expected to be delivered to residences in early October.

"The RI Department of State is committed to ensuring voters have the information they need to cast an informed ballot in this year's General Election," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "The 2024 Voter Information Handbook is a trusted resource created by election officials, and I encourage all voters to thoroughly review it before heading to the polls."

The Voter Information Handbook includes important information about the statewide ballot questions on the November ballot, as well as information about how to participate in the election.

All residences with at least one registered voter will receive a copy of the Voter Information Handbook. The handbook is also available on vote.ri.gov on the "Publications and Forms" page. The Voter Information Handbook is created by the RI Department of State and is not affiliated with any campaign or candidate.

The deadline for individuals to be registered to vote to participate in the General Election is October 6, 2024. Voters can find additional information and deadlines online here.

To learn more about elections in Rhode Island, register to vote, or check your voter registration status, visit vote.ri.gov.

###

El Departamento de Estado de RI Anuncia la Disponibilidad del Manual Informativo para Votantes para las Elecciones de Noviembre

PROVIDENCE, RI - El Secretario de Estado Gregg M. Amore y la División de Elecciones del Departamento de Estado de RI anunciaron hoy que el Manual Informativo para Votantes 2024 ya está disponible en línea y se espera que sea entregado a los hogares a principios de octubre.

"El Departamento de Estado de RI esta comprometido en garantizar que los votantes cuenten con la información necesaria para votar informados en las elecciones generales de este año", afirmó el Secretario de Estado Gregg M. Amore. "El Manual Informativo para Votantes 2024 es un recurso de confianza creado por los funcionarios electorales, y animo a todos los votantes a revisarlo al detalle antes de dirigirse a las urnas".

El Manual Informativo para Votantes incluye información importante sobre las preguntas estatales en la papeleta de votación de noviembre, así como información sobre cómo participar en las elecciones.

Todos los hogares con al menos un votante registrado recibirán una copia del Manual Informativo para Votantes. El Manual también se encuentra disponible en vota.ri.gov, en la página "Publicaciones y Formularios". El Manual Informativo para Votantes ha sido creado por el Departamento de Estado de RI y no está afiliado a ninguna campaña o candidato.

La fecha límite para que las personas se inscriban para votar y participen en las Elecciones Generales es el 6 de octubre del 2024. Los votantes pueden encontrar información adicional y fechas límites aquí.

Para obtener más información sobre las elecciones en Rhode Island, registrarse para votar o comprobar el estado de su registro de votante, visite vota.ri.gov.

###