Neue Auctions' July 25th online auction features art, antiques, signed rock albums, vintage posters, Asian objects, more

Set of twelve Spode Copeland dinner plates, decorated with floral baskets filled with colorful glazes against a green and white border (est. $400-$600). Each plate is 10 ¼ inches in diameter.

Vintage black-and-white poster of Jimi Hendrix, stylishly dressed in a cool flowered shirt, pendant necklace and chain and tied belt, 30 inches by 20 inches, unframed (est. $75-$150).

Hand-carved and painted figure of an Osprey hawk by artist Wendell Gilley (Maine, 1904-1983), depicting the Osprey in flight landing on a driftwood branch, artist signed (est. $250-$450).

This full-figured white painted standing painted dove weathervane with wings uplifted, on a custom fitted base, is expected to command $400-$700.