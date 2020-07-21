Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,760 in the last 365 days.

Parents Discuss The Weirdest Things They’ve Ever Googled

Yet Another Mummy Blog Logo

Yet Another Mummy Blog Logo

Welcome to the weird and wonderful mind of a parent

LONDON, UK, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parenting website Yet Another Mummy Blog has launched a post discussing the weirdest Google searches ever made by parents.

Parents are in a constant state of worry and confusion, which has led to some incredible Google searches. Welcome to the weird and wonderful world of a parent’s brain. The blog post compiles submissions from parents, as well as recorded Google searches.

“I had the idea for this blog post when I caught myself in the middle of a particularly weird Google search. I had just typed in ‘Why does my toddler always sniff loudly instead of saying the number “eight”, and I realised I’d gone a bit mad. But it did get me to thinking that other parents had probably researched equally baffling things. ”

— Samantha Lyon, Founder, Yet Another Mummy Blog

Weird Google Searches Parents Have Made

Among others, here are a few examples of what parents have searched for in the past.

My baby weed in his own eye, will he go blind?
Can I die from sleep deprivation?
Is it normal for a baby to growl?
Can I give my toddler sleepy time tea?
Why does my child get worms all the time?
Why does my child look like my brother?

The blog post also includes questions parents have asked as a result of discussions with their kids, including:

Do hippos have three legs?
Do spiders have willies?
Can a goldfish disintegrate?

To Read Parents’ Weird Google Searches

To read the strange questions and queries, visit the blog post below:

https://yetanothermummyblog.com/weird-google-searches-parents

About Yet Another Mummy Blog

Yet Another Mummy Blog is a new parenting website, designed to address parenting issues, concerns and questions. The website aims to delve into difficult topics with expert insights and assistance. The blog also explores issues relating to digital marketing and SEO. Yet Another Mummy Blog was created by a digital marketing specialist and content marketer.

For More Information Please Contact:

Samantha Lyon, Founder of Yet Another Mummy Blog

Email: sam@yetanothermummyblog.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/yetanothermummy

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yetanothermummyblog/

Website: http://yetanothermummyblog.com/

Samantha Lyon
Yet Another Mummy Blog
+44 7943 456099
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Parents Discuss The Weirdest Things They’ve Ever Googled

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.