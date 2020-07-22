Fine Art Shippers Offers Specialized Art Shipping Services in NYC

The family-operated art logistics company Fine Art Shippers offers a complete range of specialized art shipping services in NYC and throughout the US.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The family-operated art logistics company Fine Art Shippers offers a complete range of specialized art shipping services in NYC. These include local transportation of art and antiques, national shipping, regular art shuttles, and international air & sea transportation with deliveries worldwide. We operate all over the United States and have an extensive network of reliable partners with offices and warehouses around the globe. Our fine art shipping services are flexible and can be customized to meet even the most demanding requirements and specific needs of the client.

Headquartered in NYC, Fine Art Shippers is a full-service art logistics company serving the art community, businesses, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area and beyond. We specialize in handling and transporting collectibles and objects of value. These include paintings, sculptures, statues, antiquities, fine furniture, vintage items, chandeliers, glass, musical instruments, antique books, religious icons and artifacts, art installations, wall murals, and more. Our trained team of art handlers can pick up art from any location and deliver the items to any destination safely, quickly, and without delays. We deal with items of any type and can handle the shipment of any size and weight.

In addition to local pick-ups and deliveries, Fine Art Shippers offers cost-effective national fine art shipping options. These include both individual shipping solutions and regular art shuttles. The latter are the most affordable way to transport fine art and antiques across the country safely and securely. Our shuttles run from NYC to Washington, D.C., Boston, Miami, Chicago, Denver, Dallas, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and many other cities in the United States. Some of them are scheduled once a week or biweekly, others run once a month, so you would better contact our team for the details or request a free shipping quote online.

Fine Art Shippers also specializes in international art shipping. With representative offices and partners in many countries, we successfully operate around the world, serving artists, galleries, dealers, collectors, and art institutions. Besides, we provide specialized art logistics services at the international fairs, such as Art Basel, TEFAF, Art Miami, The Original Miami Beach Antique Show, The Armory Show, Art on Paper, SCOPE, The Architectural Digest Design Show, Art Russia, and more. Our dedicated team is always present at all the major art events to help exhibitors and visitors with art logistics and other needs related to handling and shipping objects of value.

Fine Art Shippers is continuing to serve the art community even during the pandemic of coronavirus disease, so feel free to contact our team for qualified fine art shipping help in NYC or elsewhere.