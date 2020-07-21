Biz4Group's 2019-20 Report Showcasing 54.76% Upsurge in eCommerce and Mobile App Development Projects Delivery

The leading IT and tech services providing company delivered 65 e-commerce and mobile app development projects with cent percent success ratio.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the Annual General Management Meeting of the Biz4Group LLC, the Annual Business Report 2019-20 showcased the exponential growth path that the company has set in the last fiscal year. Specifically targeting the E-commerce Projects and Mobile App Development Projects delivery, the company has witnessed a growth of 54.76%, summing up to 65 projects delivered on time with a one-hundred percent customer satisfaction rate.

Biz4Group has already been amongst the global industry leaders in the vertical of the Internet of Things (IoT) with its star product ‘Intellia IoT,’ that has revolutionized many industries varying from oil and gas to transportation to water and others. For the past 15 years, the company has gradually entered deep into the segment of IoT and other Innovative tech solution domains, leading to have worked with Fortune 100 companies like Google and Adobe.

Revealing the Annual Business Report, Mr. Sanjeev Verma, CEO and Founder of Biz4Group stated, “It has been one of the milestone years in the journey of Biz4Group, where we haven’t just marked the highest growth rate in terms of project competition in E-commerce and Mobile App Development services but also have doubled the company profits. The last fiscal has also brought forward the fact that we have attained a cent-percent customer satisfaction rate across platforms like Clutch.co, Goodfirms.co, and other Rating Websites. With this success, we have set even more challenging goals for our firm for the year 2020-21.”

He further added, “Our extensive and experienced team of 200+ developers and designers in our on-shore and off-shore offices combined have delivered 28 E-Commerce projects and 37 Mobile App projects. Apart from this, the company has continued to be the global leader in delivering IoT products and solutions across the globe. We have envisioned becoming one of the most valued and entrusted organizations in the IT domain by delivering innovative solutions through deep collaboration with our partners. Our Leadership team and all our employees have outgrown their potential, making Biz4Group one of the fastest-growing IoT and Tech solution providers based out of FL, USA.”

The report also disclosed the figures that Biz4Group took over 144 projects in total during the fiscal year 2019-20. The company has also announced the recruitment of 50+ tech developers and designers for its off-shore offices based out of Jaipur and Pune in India. The expansion of existing off-shore teams will not only help in faster delivery of projects but will also be able to propose world-class premium IT services at competitive pricings. The company also boasts of having the industry’s best customer satisfaction ratio.

About Biz4Group LLC

Biz4Group is a US-based IT company headquartered in Orlando, FL. With four on-shore and off-shore offices, and an experience of 15+ years, the company excels in developing, implementing, and monitoring Digital Solutions ranging from Mobile and Web Development, ecommerce platform development, Digital Marketing, and IoT to Full Stack Development and CMS solutions. Biz4Group houses a team of 200+ expert developers, having delivered 500+ projects so far. The company is led by a group of seasoned IT aficionados having experience of more than 20 years and a successful history of working with Fortune 100 companies.