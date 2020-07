“One Minutes” (15 per side) Complete Consideration of H.R. 6395 – William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 (Rep. Smith (WA) – Armed Services) As of tonight, the House has completed all debate on H.R. 6395. A full list of amendments can be found here. Postponed Amendment Votes (7): Omar Amendment Jayapal Amendment DeGette Amendment Neguse Amendment Pocan Amendment Dean Amendment Takano Amendment