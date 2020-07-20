Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 738 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,654 in the last 365 days.

Cottontails are focus of MDC online program for kids Aug. 7

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Cottontail rabbits are frequent sights on evening walks in urban and rural areas. However, if you think this abundance makes them easy pickings for coyotes, bobcats, and other wildlife predators looking for a rabbit meal, think again.

Children can learn about a number of unique adaptations cottontail rabbits use to avoid predators and raise their young in the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) “Little Acorns: Cottontails,” a free virtual program 10-:30-11 a.m. on Aug. 7. This online program is part of MDC’s “Little Acorns” series of programs and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. MDC Naturalist Alan Reed will describe how, although a cottontail rabbit may be a common sight, it has several adaptations that are focused on how to avoid predators. This program is designed for ages 3-6, but is open to all ages. People can register for this program at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173709

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

You just read:

Cottontails are focus of MDC online program for kids Aug. 7

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.