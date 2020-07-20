Cottontails are focus of MDC online program for kids Aug. 7

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Cottontail rabbits are frequent sights on evening walks in urban and rural areas. However, if you think this abundance makes them easy pickings for coyotes, bobcats, and other wildlife predators looking for a rabbit meal, think again.

Children can learn about a number of unique adaptations cottontail rabbits use to avoid predators and raise their young in the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) “Little Acorns: Cottontails,” a free virtual program 10-:30-11 a.m. on Aug. 7. This online program is part of MDC’s “Little Acorns” series of programs and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. MDC Naturalist Alan Reed will describe how, although a cottontail rabbit may be a common sight, it has several adaptations that are focused on how to avoid predators. This program is designed for ages 3-6, but is open to all ages. People can register for this program at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173709

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.