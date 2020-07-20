Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces June Transfer to the State

From Launch-June 30, MLC Transfers more than $70 million

JACKSON, MISS. – Today, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its June transfer of $10,723,795.84 in net proceeds to the Lottery Proceeds Fund in the Mississippi State Treasury. This brings the total amount deposited to the State for Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2020, to $70,730,502.31.

“We have actively sold lottery tickets slightly more than seven months during FY2020,” said MLC President Tom Shaheen. “We are very pleased we have been able to return as much as we have to the state. This would not have been possible without the support of our players, retailers and MLC staff. The Mississippi Department of Transportation is already putting several lottery-funded projects in motion. We look forward to continuing our work to raise money for roads, bridges and education.”

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. The MLC is a legislatively created corporation. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.

