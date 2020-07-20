Hoyer Remarks on the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) spoke on the House Floor today on the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Below are his remarks as prepared for delivery and a link to the video.

“Madam Speaker, I want to thank Chairman Adam Smith of the Armed Services Committee for ensuring a fair and bipartisan process as the House worked to craft a defense authorization bill that strengthens our national security and reflects our nation’s highest principles, and I want to thank the Ranking Member Mac Thornberry as well for working closely with Chairman Smith throughout this process and offering constructive input.

“I know that Democrats and Republicans on the Committee – and, indeed, in this House – share a strong determination to do right by our troops and by those they serve. Let me also thank Chairman McGovern and the Rules Committee for working to ensure that this bill comes to the Floor under a process that allows for Members to offer amendments they feel will make our national defense stronger while making certain that our defense policies reflect the best of America and helps address our long-term challenges.

“I regret that we were unable to include every item that Democrats supported, as part of the compromise that will enable us to get this bill passed. It is unfortunate that we could not take up an amendment rejecting the Trump Administration’s ban on transgender Americans serving in our military. Ending that ban will continue to be a priority for House Democrats.

“While not all amendments that were proposed will end up becoming part of the final bill we vote on, in their offering they played an important role in shaping the House’s legislation and will surely continue to add to important policy discussions that we need to have as a country. I am hopeful that the final bill we vote on tomorrow and send to the Senate will reflect a positive vision for our national defense that can pass with bipartisan support. I urge my Members to support it.

“Our national security challenges are many, and they are serious. That’s why the Democratic-led House will continue to do its job responsibly to ensure that our nation is kept safe and that those who serve on the front lines in its defense have all the resources they need to carry out their missions safely and effectively.

“Again, I want to thank Chairman Smith and all those who worked hard, including the committee staff who worked long hours under very stressful and unprecedented circumstances. I urge all of my colleagues to join me in supporting this legislation.”