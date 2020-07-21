Michael Horn, Science researcher, writer, publisher, international and university lecturer, award-winning documentary filmmaker

Unprecedented corroboration by CDC, WHO; NYC doctor echoes call for hermetically sealed quarantines; Swiss source has many decades' long record of accuracy

Unprecedented corroboration by CDC, WHO; NYC doctor echoes call for hermetically sealed quarantines; Swiss source has many decades' long record of accuracy, also foretold Ebola epidemic in 1985” — Michael Horn

FLAGSTAFF, AZ, USA, July 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swiss Publisher, FIGU, Foretold SARS-CoV-2 Infections in Womb in February; First Case Just Confirmed in France Unprecedented corroboration by CDC, WHO; NYC doctor echoes call for hermetically sealed quarantines; Swiss source has many decades long record of accuracyThe recent birth of an infant who contracted SARS-CoV-2 infection in the womb just days ago, in France, is the first confirmation of information foretelling such developments, published by the non-profit Swiss publisher, FIGU, on February 3, and in June by the English language publisher.“3) The coronavirus is unpredictable and can infect any human being of any age, namely already the fruit in the womb as well as from infancy to old age, and indeed both woman and man.”Unprecedented CorroborationSubsequent to the first English language publication, on February 25th, of extensive information identifying key, then unknown factors about the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC, WHO, NIAID, etc., began publishing unprecedented corroboration of its factual accuracy.The Virus Loves CrowdsAmong the specific recommendations called for by FIGU is the implementation of hermetically sealed quarantines to contain, control and stop the spread of this highly contagious disease and that all medical workers in contact with suspected or confirmed COVID carriers be provided with hazmat level suits and breathing apparatuses.Echoing this call, NYC, Dr. Parik Pilly, also explained in his Al Jazeera interview, “The virus loves crowds”, putting at risk of infection and death not only openly defiant people at parties and social events, etc., but also those in hospital environments where, absent such stringent measures, the disease can spread and be inadvertently carried into the community by medical workers.As was also learned as a result of tragic situations in nursing homes, etc., because of the virulence and airborne nature of transmission, vulnerable people sequestered in various medically unsecured facilities may not only be unprotected but they may also contract and spread the disease. Dr. Pilly reiterated the warnings for self-isolation and maintaining the lockdown, also first called for by FIGU, on February 25th.On January 23, American media representative, Michael Horn, who has researched the scientific information from FIGU for 42 years, appeared on CBS TV Morning News in San Diego, where he pointed to the first urgent warnings, from 1995, by FIGU, regarding the coronavirus. The consistent accuracy of the Swiss information, over decades, including forewarning about the Ebola epidemic, in 1987, has reportedly prompted studies in European scientific circles, such as microbiology, virology and infection epidemiology. At the beginning of March, the life-saving information was also made available to officials throughout Arizona, which has been particularly hard hit, as well as in other US states and other countries.

Dr. Parik Pilly, on the COVID-19 frontlines in NYC since February, echoed call for hermetically sealed quarantines, continued lockdown