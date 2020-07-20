Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Job Announcement - Temporary Data Analyst

Salary $4,942.00 Monthly

Location Bismarck, ND

Job Type Full-Time/Temporary

Department Office of the State Court Administrator

Job Number 2020-SC-BIS-32-DA

Closing 8/3/2020 11:59 PM Central

Description

The Data Analyst position, within the Court Improvement Program of the State Court Administrative Office, will develop analysis and reporting capabilities for the juvenile court system. This position monitors performance and quality control plans to identify improvements based on juvenile court data, prepares reports for public dissemination and provides other technical assistance to the courts. Occasional in-state and out-of-state travel required.

See the full job announcement: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/2804976/temporary-data-analyst?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

Job Announcement - Temporary Data Analyst

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

