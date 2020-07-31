Ali Doukali Opens Up in Vulnerable New Single, Smooth
Smooth Available Now on All PlatformsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pittsburgh-based artist, Ali Doukali, releases his newest single, “Smooth.” Ali recorded the track at ID Labs, a premier recording studio that has worked with the likes of Wiz Khalifa, Mac Miller, and Atlantic Records to name a few.
“Smooth” uncovers the betrayal Ali experienced from some of his closest friends and allies. As too many already know, trust can take years to build but it only takes seconds for it to be broken. Ali delivers real, raw lyrics about the vicious hate he’s received from those once closest to him. Listeners can hear the hurt in Ali’s rhymes, and hopefully, those who have gone through similar experiences can know they are not alone.
Ali makes a declaration with this song, saying that he will no longer be put down by the haters.
“I am a living legend. And I know most people may read this and immediately assume I am arrogant. But they will all see, my flow is unmatched, my bars are the highest standard around, and my energy is unmatched. Don’t bet against me,” says Ali.
“Smooth” is available now on all major platforms. Follow Ali on Instagram for updates on future releases or visit his website for more information.
About Ali Doukali
Although he often travels to Pittsburgh, Ali Doukali is an artist, songwriter, and author from Magnolia, NJ. After becoming a published author, he soon progressed into writing music. He continues to expand as he’s earned great respect in the rap industry. Ali’s first three videos debuted on YouTube all received over 100k views in a matter of months and continues to grow. He’s also been featured on Stereo Bangers, Billboard Sound, and many others. Ali’s single, “4 My Freaks in The Back,” debuted on Spotify’s largest shisha lounge playlist in August 2019.
