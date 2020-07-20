Transportation Commission awards $14.9 million in contracts in July

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) will pave and make safety improvements along nine miles of Interstate 25 between Casper and Kaycee.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded Croell Inc., of Sundance, a $10.5 million contract for the work. The commission awarded that and four other contracts totaling $14.9 million at its meeting in July.

For the I-25 work in Johnson County, crews will perform safety grading along the shoulders to flatten them and make them safer if a vehicle ventures onto that part of the road. Crews will also align culverts, make repairs to bridges in the area and pave the road.

The contract completion date is June 30, 2022.

Other contracts the commission awarded included replacing signs, making sidewalk repairs, performing paving work and completing road repairs.

Croell Inc. was also the lowest bidder on a $2.6 million road reconstruction project on Brownfield Road and Robin Lane in Douglas and Converse County. Crews will completely reconstruct the roads, add curb and gutter to one side of Brownfield Road, install a new storm sewer system and put in a detention basin.

For the paving work, crews will upgrade the shoulders to 4 feet wide to make them safer. Both roads already have a 12-foot lane with 2-foot shoulders. The county and city will use urban funds administered by WYDOT for the work, with the remaining funds coming from the local entities. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2021.

The commission awarded 71 Construction, of Casper, a $1.4 million contract for work between 1st Street and North Federal Boulevard in Riverton in Fremont County.

Crews will mill about four inches off the concrete pavement and then repave the surface in a six-block area. The work is needed to repair the concrete surface. Crews will also fix broken curbs and gutters and make minor Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) alterations to the corners of the sidewalks. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2021.

Also awarded by the commission were contracts for:

$178,699 to Reiman Corp, of Cheyenne, for crosswalk work at the intersection of US 26/85 and Main Street in Torrington in Goshen County by June 30, 2021 and

$148,220 to Keyhole Technologies, of Casper, for installing chevron curve signs and deer crossing signs with LED lights at several locations in Campbell, Crook, Johnson, Sheridan and Weston counties by June 30, 2021.

