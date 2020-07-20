Ancient Resource Auctions' online auction Saturday, August 1st, features 375 lots of rare antiquities, ethnographic art

Graeco-Roman mummified cat (2nd century BC-2nd century AD) referenced in Hamilton Price's 1897 collection catalog and auctioned by Sotheby’s in 1911 (est. $9,000-$12,000).

Lovely Roman marble head of a woman from the later 4th century AD, 10 inches tall, with attractive features, nice detail and a gentle expression (est. $9,000-$12,000).

Huge circa 3rd-1st century BC Hellenistic bronze trident, 48 ½ inches by 12 ½ inches, of heavy construction with three long tines, each with a rectangular profile (est. $4,500-$6,000).

Set of four large Egyptian alabaster canopic jars (Late Period, circa 664-332 BC), each jar carved from a creamy stone with horizontal veins (est. $9,000-$15,000).