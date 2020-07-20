Alston Construction Moves To Digital Business Cards
Partnering with Visible Digital Solutions (VDS), the only provider of truly custom-designed cards, Alston is moving their team members to the digital platform.LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Littleton, Colorado-based Visible Digital Solutions, LLC, the leading provider of truly custom-designed digital business cards (Visness Cards) for business professionals, announced that Alston Construction Company has adopted their VisnessWare Software solution to provide custom-designed digital business cards to its 300+ employees.
Alston is headquartered in Atlanta, GA and operates 15 offices in the United States. Since 1986, Alston has offered its clients a broad platform of general contracting, construction management and design-build services. Alston has diverse experience, including industrial, commercial, office, healthcare, education, retail and government projects.
Adam Nickerson, the company’s CFO, reports that “Visible Digital Solutions was selected because Alston wanted to find a solution that would be more efficient than printed cards, save money and create a great first impression for team members and the company. Our Visness Cards, digital business cards allow us to quickly update employee cards when changes are required with no need to print new cards. Team members will always have their cards because they reside on the home screen of their smartphones, which are usually never more than three feet away” he said.
The VisnessWare Software deployed by Alston allows them to swap out images, links and videos on each card as well as share cards safely (germ-free) via text, email, QR code and social media. “We’re committed to helping Alston save money, increase efficiency and flexibility while putting forth a branded product that creates a great first impression,” said Barry C. Donovan, Founder and CEO of Visible Digital Solutions.
About Visible Digital Solutions LLC
VDS makes creating a great first impression easy, profitable and affordable. The industry leader, VDS creates unique digital solutions that support businesses and business professionals in their efforts to separate themselves from the crowd and grow their bottom lines. Its first of its kind software, VisnessWare and the Visness Card are used and trusted by entrepreneurs, real estate agents, fitness, sales and marketing professionals, service-based businesses, CPAs, lawyers, mortgage brokers, business coaches and a host of other professions and industries across the United States.
www.visibledigitalsolutions.com | www.visnesscard.com
About Alston Construction Co
Alston is based in Atlanta, GA, and offered its clients a broad platform of general contracting, construction management and design-build services. Alston has diverse experience, including industrial, commercial, office, healthcare, education, retail and government projects. www.alstonco.com
