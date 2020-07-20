In Remembrance of Congressman John Lewis
In Remembrance of Congressman John Lewis
On behalf of Men’s Health Network’s staff, volunteers and advisors we join all Americans in mourning the loss of Georgia’s Congressmen and “The Conscience of the U.S. Congress”, John Lewis who died from pancreatic cancer at age 80 on July 17, 2020 after a long, storied and exemplary record of service to our country as a tireless fighter, advocate and spokesperson for equal rights for Americans.
Men's Health Network worked with Congressman Lewis on several projects, including the passage of National Men's Health Week in 1994 and community events in his Congressional district.
In a statement issued today, Jean Bonhomme, MD, MPH, President of the National Black Men's Health Network said, "John Lewis was a man of extraordinary courage who met even armed violence with nonviolence and racial hatred with love. Perhaps a fitting legacy to his loss from illness might be a renewed interest in addressing the health issues facing men and boys."
“Fondly remembering Representative John Lewis, a never wavering activist and statesman whose legacy will live on. His temperament and steadfastness will continue to encourage this and the next generation to pursue true equality for people of color,” said Judy Seals-Togbo, MSW, Men's Health Network Tri-State area: Arkansas, Mississippi & Tennessee.
Lewis began his storied career for civil rights and voting rights as a young boy and never stopped. The enormity of his dedication to these causes is underscored by more than 40 arrests, physical attacks and serious injuries he withstood in his quest. Throughout all of this Congressman Lewis remained a devoted advocate of the philosophy of nonviolence.
He was elected to represent Georgia’s 5th Congressional district in 1987 and has served continuously and tirelessly until his death. His tireless work in Congress and as part of the Congressional Black Caucus will long be remembered and honored.
John Lewis is the recipient of numerous awards from eminent national and international institutions, including the highest civilian honor granted by President Barack Obama, the Medal of Freedom, the Lincoln Medal from the historic Ford’s Theatre, the Golden Plate Award given by the Academy of Excellence, the Preservation Hero award given by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Capital Award of the National Council of La Raza, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Non-Violent Peace Prize, the President’s Medal of Georgetown University, the NAACP Spingarn Medal, the National Education Association Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Award, and the only John F. Kennedy "Profile in Courage Award" for Lifetime Achievement ever granted by the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation.
Men's Health Network
Men's Health Network (MHN) is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health awareness messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation. Learn more about MHN at www.MensHealthNetwork.org and follow them on Twitter @MensHlthNetwork and Facebook at www.facebook.com/menshealthnetwork . For more information on MHN's ongoing Dialogue on Men's Health series, visit www.DialogueOnMensHealth.com
