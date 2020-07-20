Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Oregon Environmental Quality Commission to meet Thursday, July 16 and Friday, July 17 by teleconference

Portland, OR—The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission will hold its next regular meeting on July 16 and 17, 2020.

The meeting will be conducted through the Zoom web conferencing platform, and call-in options using a toll-free conference line are available for people to connect by phone instead of Zoom.

The meeting agenda, with staff reports and other supporting materials, is available here.

On Friday, July 17, the commission will hold public forum, starting at approximately 11:45 a.m. This is an opportunity for any person to present comment on environmental topics for the commission's consideration.

For more information visit the EQC homepage.

Stay Connected: Sign up here to receive EQC agenda updates via email.

DEQ's mission is to be a leader in restoring, maintaining and enhancing the quality of Oregon's air, land and water.

Media contact: Jennifer Flynt, public affairs specialist, 503-730-5924, flynt.jennifer@deq.or.us

###

