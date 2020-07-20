TDHCA awards ESG CARES Act funds to Rio Grande Valley nonprofits

(AUSTIN) – Families and residents in Cameron, Willacy, Hidalgo, Frio, Starr and Webb counties that have been affected by the economic challenges due to COVID-19 have a source of help for homelessness prevention measures. TDHCA announced more than $808,000 has been allocated to three Rio Grande Valley-area organizations serving those counties. Funds were made possible through the Emergency Solutions Grants Program as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The nonprofit organizations receiving the funds are as follows:

Family Crisis Center, Inc.; $129,032

La Posada Providencia; $69,917

Loaves & Fishes of the Rio Grande Valley, Inc.; $609,600

“There’s no denying that the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for many Texans,” said Bobby Wilkinson, TDHCA executive director. “TDHCA, along with state leaders and program partners have worked expeditiously to get the CARES Act funds out to those in need, and I believe our efforts can make a difference not only in these particular communities, but throughout the state as we work toward more long-term recovery solutions.”

“Loaves & Fishes is grateful to TDHCA for this increased funding,” said Bill Reagan, Loaves & Fishes executive director. “Cameron and Willacy counties are among the poorest in the nation. The pandemic has exacerbated an already complex and deep-rooted problem. The bulk of the ESG-CARES funding will go to Homeless Prevention services. Some funds will augment shelter operations. We’re going to keep as many people from experiencing homelessness as we possibly can,” Reagan added.

TDHCA received approximately $33.2 million in Emergency Solutions Grant Program funds. TDHCA does not provide direct assistance to individuals, but does fund units of general local governments, public housing authorities, local mental health authorities, and nonprofits that in turn assist individuals in their communities.

Individuals needing rental or utility bill assistance, or experiencing homelessness or at risk of being homeless should search TDHCA’s Help for Texans web page for local providers who may be able to help.