Public meeting on plan to reintroduce bighorns to Little Belts canceled

Fish & Wildlife - Region 4

Mon Jul 20 08:39:16 MDT 2020

A public meeting scheduled for July 22 in Stanford regarding a proposal to reintroduce bighorn sheep to the Little Belt Mountains has been canceled due to concerns about potential exposure to COVID-19. The public is still encouraged to submit comment on the environmental assessment, which can be viewed online at  fwp.mt.gov/news/publicNotices. Public comment will be accepted through Aug. 3.

Historically, bighorn sheep were common in the mountain range, but were extirpated by the early 20th Century. However, the range still contains extensive high-quality habitat. A small number of bighorns have existed and expanded in the mountains since 2015.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ proposal would reintroduce sheep to the Little Belts following the guidelines of the 2010 Montana Bighorn Sheep Conservation Strategy. The intent of the proposed reintroduction is to establish a self-sustaining and genetically diverse herd.

To comment on the draft EA, go online to fwp.mt.gov/news/publicNotices. Written comments can be submitted to FWP, P.O. Box 527, White Sulphur Springs, MT 59645 or emailed to jkolbe@mt.gov.

