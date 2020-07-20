Detroit-based drone software provider Airspace Link Named to Esri’s Partner Advisory Council
Airspace Link CEO Michael Healander to serve 3-year term as a representative.
As the voice of the EPN, they provide valuable input and act as a sounding board on the development of our programs and have the responsibility to be representatives of Esri’s partner ecosystem.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airspace Link, a Detroit-based drone software provider announced the nomination and acceptance of Michael Healander to Esri’s Partner Advisory Council (PAC). Healander, Airspace Link’s founder and CEO, will serve as a representative for a 3-year term.
— Robert Laudati, Director, Global Partners and Alliances
The PAC, established in 2010, serves as a Board of Directors for Partnering at Esri. This is an esteemed community offered to a select number of partner thought leaders that meet rigorous criteria for nomination including senior leadership in their organization, current engagement in the partner ecosystem, a clear business strategy, and technology alignment with Esri. PAC members are committed to being advocates for the community and providing feedback and input on the strategic direction of the partner program in order to optimize how partners do business with Esri.
“Our PAC members are carefully selected to serve a very important role in our partner community,” said Robert Laudati, Director, Global Partners and Alliances. “As the voice of the Esri Partner Network, they provide valuable input and act as a sounding board on the development of our programs and have the responsibility to be representatives of Esri’s rapidly growing partner ecosystem. I’m pleased to welcome Michael Healander to this position.”
“On behalf of Airspace Link, I’m honored to accept the Esri Partner Advisory Council nomination. Airspace Link has grown quickly through the Esri startup program and leverages the solution delivery model allowing us to quickly get products into the hands of government and drone pilots. We look forward to supporting the partner ecosystem” said Michael Healander.
About Esri Partner Network
The Esri Partner Network is a rich ecosystem of organizations that work together to amplify The Science of Where. Esri has more than 2,600 partners globally, which deliver solutions, content, and services. Combining industry-specific knowledge with ArcGIS software expertise, partners can customize and extend the reach of geospatial technology in limitless applications and organizations.
About Esri:
Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the US, as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the US Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.
About Airspace Link:
Airspace Link is an FAA Approved UAS Service Supplier (USS) of the Low Altitude Authorization & Notification Capability (LAANC). The Airspace Link platform is an all-in-one FAA-approved, cloud-based platform simultaneously connecting all constituents involved in legally and safely flying a drone. State & local governments use the Airspace Link portal to define areas of risk, special ordinance and event restrictions within the community. Drone pilots plan and submit operations to the FAA through Airspace Link, enabling faster approvals and a stronger mitigation plans for complex flights (BVLOS, inspection, package delivery). With the combined data, Airspace Link is building new drone airspace infrastructure. Airspace Link can be used anytime, anywhere with existing Esri solutions. Airspace Link solutions can scale to hundreds or even millions of people, pilots and drones interacting with it at the same time. Visit us at https://airspacelink.com/
