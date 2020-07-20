Updates on the Vermont COVID-19 Agriculture Assistance Programs

Dairy Assistance Program: After tremendous efforts over the past month, the Vermont COVID-19 Agriculture Assistance Program (VCAAP)'s Dairy Assistance Program application was launched on Friday, July 17. Webinars will be offered this week to provide overviews of the application.

Webinars on Dairy Assistance Application for Dairy Producers & Processors

Tuesday, July 21 12:30 - 1:30 Wednesday, July 22 12:30 - 1:30 Thursday July 23 3:30 - 4:30

Webinar on Dairy Assistance Application for Dairy Industry Organizations

Tuesday July 21 3:30-4:30pm

All Other Agriculture Assistance Programs: VAAFM, with help from other State agencies, is rapidly working to develop and launch the additional agriculture assistance programs over the next several weeks. We have been focused on developing the dairy assistance application first and are still finalizing the application details for the additional funding allocations and agricultural audiences. Given the authorizing legislation, and the work that has been completed so far, here is what agriculture and forestry businesses should know about appropriations to the following programs:

$25,000,000 for a relief program specific to dairy farmers and processors. $5,000,000 for non-dairy farmers, meat processors and slaughterhouses, and farmers markets. $5,000,000 for forest products businesses and will be managed by FPR. $500,000 for agricultural fairs in the State. $2,500,000 to the Working Lands Enterprise Fund for agricultural, food and forest, and wood product industries. $1,000,000 for the COVID-19 Working Lands Program for agriculture, food, and market businesses.

Please visit agriculture.vermont.gov/covid-19-information/vermont-covid-19-agriculture-assistance-program for more information and eligibility criteria. The most up-to-date information regarding these assistance funds will be shared via our website and social media.