Tap Upgrades Banking APP With Debit Card Function - Tap continues global expansion with debit card facility
tap, the world's first truly unified crypto ALT banking app and the currently the only company in Europe offering a Prepaid MasterCard, regulated to hold customers' crypto assets and offering e-money services throughout the EEA, has added a new feature – the facility to fund the tap account wallets with a debit card for instant loading directly from the tap Hub.
— Arsen Torosian, tap Founder / CEO
This additional facility which has been rolled out globally, makes it easier for the user to add, withdraw and exchange money to streamline the entire process of buying, selling and spending crypto.
Arsen Torosian, tap Founder / CEO, said:
“We are continually upgrading and looking at how we can improve our product to ensure we stay the leading unified crypto ALT banking app. The latest addition of allowing instant loading from a debit card which was launched this month, will ensure our customers have the most seamless crypto experience on the market.”
Regulated to trade and store customers' digital assets by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, tap is in essence, bridging the gap between traditional and non-traditional currency. This allows both seasoned and new crypto traders to not only access funds quickly but also pay day-to-day expenses using their crypto assets via the Tap Prepaid Mastercard. A revolutionary approach to personal finance.
Tap.global is paving the path to facilitate this transitioning economy by combining modern banking with crypto trading through their multi-coin e-wallet. The Tap app users in the EEA have the option of adding the Tap Prepaid Mastercard that is linked to the user’s account, the user can choose any crypto asset or cash balance held to fund the purchase with their tap Prepaid Mastercard.
Notes to Editors:
Fast Facts:
• Consumers have started using cryptocurrencies on several merchant services and the monthly average has grown from $9.8 Million in 2013 to $190.2 million by 2018.
• Cryptocurrencies are receiving unprecedented levels of attention from new investors, with the global crypto market projected to grow with a CAGR of 32%.
• Tap’s primary and initial aim has always been to simplify crypto and general personal investment and also now offers foreign exchange for travellers.
Tap Global Ltd.
Tap Global Ltd (tap) is a Gibraltar company providing clients with real time trading of crypto assets utilising multiple exchanges from one APP. The multi crypto and Fiat wallet structure of tap coupled with bespoke designed proprietary middleware solution allows TAP to facilitate trades efficiently and seamlessly. tap officially launched to the public in February 2020.
Arsen Torosian – Co-Founder / CEO
Arsen (26yrs) started software development at the age of 14yrs. From the age of 16yrs, he moved into app development focusing on iOS, and built a successful app development company from the ground up. In 2012, one of his developed apps became a top three downloaded game in the USA and won a 2012 Hack Battle by TNW. Arsen then took a keen interest in cryptocurrencies and became a broker and trader of Bitcoin. He sold his successful brokering company shortly before starting the Tap project.
This prepaid Mastercard is issued by Transact Payments Limited pursuant to a licence by Mastercard International. Transact Payments Limited is authorised and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission. Mastercard is a registered trademark and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.
Tap Global Limited (Tap) is licensed and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission under the Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with license No. 25532.
