Anthem Injury Lawyers Founding Partner Obtains Housing Authority Settlement for Clients

Anthem Injury Lawyers Founding Partner Obtains Housing Authority Settlement for ClientsHENDERSON, NEVADA, USA, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthem Injury Lawyers Founding Partner Anthony B. (“Tony”) Golden has obtained a $127,500 settlement for two clients who filed harassment and discrimination complaints against the executive director of the Southern Nevada Housing Authority.
Southern Nevada Housing Authority Commissioners agreed to pay $110,000 to Pamela Reid, a former executive assistant who accused Williams of age discrimination. Reid was 67 years old and had worked for the agency for nine years when Williams fired her in 2019.
The commissioners agreed to pay $17,500 to Elizabeth Garcia, who accused Southern Nevada Housing Authority executive director Chad Williams of sexually harassing her while she served as his executive assistant. An independent investigation concluded that Williams and Garcia had “ongoing, consensual, mutually flirtatious and personal relationship.”
The Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority has a nine member board of Commissioners that have fiduciary responsibility as well as the responsibility of establishing and overseeing policy for the agency. The five commissioners in attendance voted unanimously to approve the settlement with Reid. Four voted in favor of the settlement with Garcia, while Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, whose nephew once dated Garcia, abstained from voting.
The majority of the settlement will be covered by the housing authority’s insurance. The rest will be paid out of the agency’s unrestricted non-federal funds. Commissioner Olivia Diaz stated that the settlement would save the agency money in the long run and that the settlements were not an admission of wrongdoing.
