A New generation language certification for call centres

The Pipplet company launches it’s newly designed, industry-specific, foreign language business tests for call centres.

PARIS, FRANCE, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pipplet company launches it’s newly designed, industry-specific, foreign language business tests for call centres. Pipplet’s call centre based language test will allow HR specialists and hiring managers quicker validation of oral and written language levels directly online within a few hours. The Pipplet test is a trusted language testing solution that many B2B companies already use.

Unlike more traditional language tests, Pipplet has mastered the ability to combine modern technology and language assessment in a way that provides a comprehensive test for the test taker, but saves their clients time through design simplicity. “It has helped us in hiring new employees for roles in languages we would in no way be able to test on our own. It has been especially helpful to us as we scale up our hiring needs! Excited to see how it advances!" said Andrew K., a leader in recruitment at Shopify.

The distinctiveness of each Pipplet test is to assess the ability to speak and write in the language, online, and in 30-minutes. Unlike many historical tests that focus on irrelevant approaches for business purposes, our test focused around customer and technical support offer a precise assessment of any candidate’s ability to speak, read, communicate effectively, to ultimately determine their capability to work in a language.

Companies and individual test-takers trust the validity of our tests. The language test offerings are available in more than 25 languages and have been used by notable companies such as Renault, Total, and Accenture for candidate recruitment. Pipplet, launched by 3 friends Baptiste, Matthieu, and Adrien, has

been offering foreign language tests and certifications to companies for nearly 6 years.

Our call centre tests are available à la carte. Buy only what you need - no commitment or integration process necessary.

Discover Pipplet in 1-minute