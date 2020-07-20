Chevron Announces Agreement to Acquire Noble Energy

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 20, 2020 - Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Noble Energy in an all-stock transaction valued at $5 billion, or $10.38 per share. Based on Chevron’s closing price on July 17, 2020 and under the terms of the agreement, Noble Energy shareholders will receive 0.1191 shares of Chevron for each Noble Energy share. The total enterprise value, including debt, of the transaction is $13 billion.

The acquisition of Noble Energy provides Chevron with low-cost, proved reserves and attractive undeveloped resources that will enhance an already advantaged upstream portfolio. Noble Energy brings low-capital, cash-generating offshore assets in Israel, strengthening Chevron’s position in the Eastern Mediterranean. Noble Energy also enhances Chevron’s leading U.S. unconventional position with de-risked acreage in the DJ Basin and 92,000 largely contiguous and adjacent acres in the Permian Basin.

“Our strong balance sheet and financial discipline gives us the flexibility to be a buyer of quality assets during these challenging times,” said Chevron Chairman and CEO Michael Wirth. “This is a cost-effective opportunity for Chevron to acquire additional proved reserves and resources. Noble Energy’s multi-asset, high-quality portfolio will enhance geographic diversity, increase capital flexibility, and improve our ability to generate strong cash flow. These assets play to Chevron’s operational strengths, and the transaction underscores our commitment to capital discipline. We look forward to welcoming the Noble Energy team and shareholders to bring together the best of our organizations.”

“This combination is expected to unlock value for shareholders, generating anticipated annual run-rate cost synergies of approximately $300 million before tax, and it is expected to be accretive to free cash flow, earnings, and book returns one year after close,” Wirth concluded.

“The combination with Chevron is a compelling opportunity to join an admired global, diversified energy leader with a top-tier balance sheet and strong shareholder returns,” said David Stover, Noble Energy’s Chairman and CEO. “Over the last few years, we have made significant progress executing our strategic objectives, including driving capital efficiency gains onshore, advancing our offshore conventional gas developments and significantly reducing our cost structure. As we looked to build on this positive momentum, the Noble Energy Board of Directors and management team conducted a thorough process and concluded that this transaction is the best way to maximize value for all Noble Energy shareholders. We look forward to bringing together our highly complementary cultures and teams to realize the long-term value and benefits that this combination will deliver.”

Transaction Benefits

Low Cost Acquisition of Proved Reserves and Attractive Undeveloped Resource : Based on Noble Energy’s proved reserves at year-end 2019, this will add approximately 18 percent to Chevron’s year-end 2019 proved oil and gas reserves at an average acquisition cost of less than $5/boe, and almost 7 billion barrels of risked resource for less than $1.50/boe.

: Based on Noble Energy’s proved reserves at year-end 2019, this will add approximately 18 percent to Chevron’s year-end 2019 proved oil and gas reserves at an average acquisition cost of less than $5/boe, and almost 7 billion barrels of risked resource for less than $1.50/boe. Strong Strategic Fit : Noble Energy’s assets will enhance Chevron’s portfolio in:

: Noble Energy’s assets will enhance Chevron’s portfolio in: U.S. onshore



DJ Basin – New unconventional position with competitive returns that can be further developed leveraging Chevron’s proven factory-model approach.





Permian Basin – Complementary acreage that enhances Chevron’s strong position in the Delaware Basin.





Other – An integrated midstream business and an established position in the Eagle Ford.



International



Israel – Large-scale, producing Eastern Mediterranean position that diversifies Chevron’s portfolio and is expected to generate strong returns and cash flow with low capital requirements.





West Africa – Strong position in Equatorial Guinea with further growth opportunities.

Attractive Synergies : The transaction is expected to achieve run-rate operating and other cost synergies of $300 million before-tax within a year of closing.

: The transaction is expected to achieve run-rate operating and other cost synergies of $300 million before-tax within a year of closing. Accretive to Return on Capital Employed, Free Cash Flow, and EPS: Chevron anticipates the transaction to be accretive to ROCE, free cash flow and earnings per share one year after closing, at $40 Brent.

Transaction Details

The acquisition consideration is structured with 100 percent stock utilizing Chevron’s attractive equity currency while maintaining a strong balance sheet. In aggregate, upon closing of the transaction, Chevron will issue approximately 58 million shares of stock. Total enterprise value of $13 billion includes net debt and book value of non-controlling interest.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020. The acquisition is subject to Noble Energy shareholder approval. It is also subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

The transaction price represents a premium of nearly 12% on a 10-day average based on closing stock prices on July 17, 2020. Following closing of the transaction, Noble Energy shareholders will own approximately 3% of the combined company.

Advisors

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC is acting as financial advisor to Chevron. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is acting as legal advisor to Chevron. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as financial advisor to Noble Energy. Vinson & Elkins LLP is acting as legal advisor to Noble Energy.

Conference Call

Chevron will conduct a conference call on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the transaction.

A webcast of the discussion will be available in a listen-only mode to individual investors, media, and other interested parties on Chevron’s website at www.chevron.com under the “Investors” section, or by calling (833) 674-0417 and providing the conference ID 8393646. Additional materials will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the “Investors” section on the Chevron website.

Note for media: Chevron B-roll footage is available at https://chevron.co/broll

Chevron Corporation is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the company's operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, Calif. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company committed to meeting the world’s growing energy needs and delivering leading returns to shareholders. The Company operates a high-quality portfolio of assets onshore in the United States and offshore in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa. Founded more than 85 years ago, Noble Energy is guided by its values, its commitment to safety, and respect for stakeholders, communities and the environment. For more information on how the Company fulfills its purpose: Energizing the World, Bettering People’s Lives®, visit www.nblenergy.com.

NOTICE

As used in this news release, the term “Chevron” and such terms as “the company,” “the corporation,” “our,” “we” and “us” may refer to Chevron Corporation, one or more of its consolidated subsidiaries, or to all of them taken as a whole. All of these terms are used for convenience only and are not intended as a precise description of any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

Terms such as “resources” may be used in this news release to describe certain aspects of Chevron’s and Noble Energy’s portfolio and oil and gas properties beyond the proved reserves. For definitions of, and further information regarding, this and other terms, see the “Glossary of Energy and Financial Terms” on pages 54 through 55 of Chevron’s 2019 Supplement to the Annual Report available at chevron.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSE OF “SAFE HARBOR” PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

