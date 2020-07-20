Kickstarter Campaign Launches for 2D Platformer Game Shikari Rising

HAMBURG, GERMANY, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team behind BlosSum Studios is seeking crowdfunded support on Kickstarter for their Metroidvania-esque action-adventure game, Shikari Rising. They're hoping to raise US$20,300 before July 28 by offering tier rewards such as early game access and the opportunity to be included in the game itself.

After years of creating freelance work for other game studios, BloSum Studios is now focusing their time and efforts on their dream project, Shikari Rising. Shikari Rising is inspired in part by the team's love for platformer games like Castlevania and Metroid, as well as their admiration for the timing and skill needed to play Dark Souls and Bloodborne. They hope to incorporate the best aspects of these games to create an imaginative, challenging, and overall satisfying gaming experience.

Shikari Rising is the story of a Demon Hunter named Novak, who must fight off a wide range of terrifying enemies in order to return peace to his homeland. Players must anticipate attacks from enemies such as Black Elves, Vampires, and the Undead, making strategic choices on whether to evade or to fight. With the added difficulty of traps and challenging bosses, players will have to rely on timing and skill to progress further into the game.

BloSum Studios is offering various rewards in hopes of reaching their first Kickstarter goal, as well as their stretch goals, which will allow them to add more content to the game. Contributors can get constant updates on the game's development by e-mail for a $2 pledge; early access to a digital copy of Shikari Rising on Steam for $11; early access, a digital artbook, and their name in the game's credits for $22; and the full version of the game, the digital soundtrack, beta access, and all previous rewards for $33.

To be included in the game itself, contributors can have their name written on a tombstone in-game for $67, have an NPC designed in their likeness from a photo for $101, can design a boss with the team for $101, and all previous tiers plus a 1 percent share in-game revenue for $283.

Early access to this innovative, action-adventure platformer game is estimated to become available in December of 2021. Shikari Rising will be released on PC (Windows), but the developers hope to release the game for Xbox, PS4, and the Switch by reaching their stretch goals.