EcoFoote: Leading You to a Sustainable Future

HONG KONG, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EcoFoote is a sustainable system that uses lifestyle-based information to express environmental impact. We interactively track your impact through your lifestyle and then guide you on how you can reduce your impact through certain tasks that allows you to earn points. Through every completed task, you are rewarded for your efforts. You can reduce your impact in a number of ways, such as adapting your diet, reducing electricity consumption, reducing water usage, recycling, using public transport over private, these are to name a few of the solutions EcoFoote makes use of this to guide you to a more sustainable lifestyle

The name EcoFoote credits the women who discovered the greenhouse gas effect in 1856. Eunice Newton Foote was the first scientist known to have experimented on the warming effect of sunlight on different gases, and went on to theorize that changing the proportion of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere would change its temperature, in her paper Circumstances affecting the heat of the sun's rays. Women were not yet allowed to present papers to American Association for the Advancement Science (AAAS) at that time and she never received recognition for her discovery.

Through our journey of guiding individuals to reduce their environmental impact we address 5 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

4) Quality Education

11) Smart Cities and Communities

12) Resbonsible Consumption and Production

13) Climate Action

17) Partnership For The Goals

EcoFoote links people and businesses to a multidimensional approach of sustainability. We close the feedback loop in a circular economic model of guiding, rewarding and connecting people to sustainable solutions. Our platform takes you on a journey of measuring and reducing your environmental impact. We then reward you for reducing your EcoFooteprint and you can use these rewards to purchase sustainable products, which improves both your life and the environment. Through the process of shifting to a sustainable lifestyle, there are a number of ways our community can benefit from reducing their impact on the environment.