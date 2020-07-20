BHERC Mourns the Loss of Civil Rights Icon Congressman John Robert Lewis

BHERC

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, July 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Los Angeles, CA) The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) mourns the passing, a loss to world Friday, July, 17, 2020 of civil rights icon, Congressman John Robert Lewis, Representative for Georgia's 5th congressional district, serving in his 17th term in the House, having served since 1987, and the dean of the Georgia congressional delegation.

“We have lost a true light for civil rights and humanity, the courageous John Lewis. We are forever grateful for his life and legacy!“ stated Sandra Evers-Manly, President, BHERC. John Robert Lewis, a towering figure of the Civil Rights Era and the conscientious of Congress. There are so many ways the Congressman has impacted our country and the world. The last of the “Big Six” civil rights icons his presence will be missed. However, his imprint is firmly pressed into the pages of history.

Congressman Lewis touched all generations and most recently the new generations of civil rights and social justice activists both with a the recently released documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble and his groundbreaking award-winning, New York Times and Washington Post Best Selling graphic novel series March about his life. The only sitting congressman to write a graphic novel. He was relevant to both young and old as evidence by the 1000-person civil rights march through Comic Con in 2015 in Cosplay as himself. The March series is used in schools across the country to teach civil rights lessons.

He was part of the Nashville Student Movement organizing sit-ins at segregated lunch counters in Nashville that led to their desegregation in downtown Nashville, organizing bus boycotts and nonviolent protests in the fight for voter and racial equality. Although Lewis would eventually be jailed 40 times and survive multiple brutal beatings, he would be train in and practice the discipline and philosophy of nonviolence, which he would use for the rest of his life. He had a passion for working to acquire civil rights for all at an early age. In 1961 he became one of the original Freedom Riders. In 1963 he became President of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) and thus becoming the youngest member of the “BIG SIX” who at that time were planning the March on Washington, D.C.

Congressman Lewis would go on to serve in the house from January 1987 until his death July 17th, 2020. Using all of his knowledge, experience and passion to serve his constituency he favored major legislation such as civil rights and healthcare. He used his persuasive speeches as calls to action. He was persistent For 15 years he tried to pass a bill to approve the building of a national African American museum in Washington. He finally accomplished that with the bill to establish the museum as part of the Smithsonian signed into law in 2003.

Congressman Lewis has been the subject of two documentary films Get in the Way: The Journey of John Lewis and John Lewis: Good Trouble. He is the recipient of numerous awards including the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation Profile in Courage Award in 2001 "for his extraordinary courage, leadership and commitment to civil rights.” A lifetime achievement award and that has been given out only twice, John Lewis and William Winter (in 2008). In 2011, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama. In 2016, it was announced that a future United States Navy underway replenishment oiler would be named USNS John Lewis.

In his own words he has said that he had been in some “kind of fight all of his life.” That he would fight his diagnosis like all the fights before. With tenacity and passion and to the end, and not backing down. He was courageous, fearless and believe in his “Beloved” community. He continue to work beyond his diagnosis invigorated by the protests and responses by the young activist in response to the recent George Floyd killing. He knew there was much more work to be done.

“The legendary John Robert Lewis. A gregarious and true American hero,has left our nation a legacy of hope and fearless, unapologetic pursuit for justice, equity and freedom for all. ” Sandra Evers-Manly-President, BHERC.

About the BHERC - Founded in 1996 by Sandra Evers-Manly, the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center is a nonprofit, public benefit organization designed to advocate, educate, research, develop, and preserve the history and future of Black images in film and television. Through film festivals, award ceremonies, book signings, script readings, contests, scholarships, other programs, and special events, BHERC recognizes the contributions of Black men and women in front of and behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.

