Hemp & Cannabis Industry Chemist and Researcher, Shawn Helmueller Joins Ionization Labs as Chief Science Officer
The opportunity to be part of a company on the leading edge in developing disruptive analytical data solutions is extremely exciting to be a part of.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ionization Labs, a national leader in cannabis/hemp testing and applied data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Shawn Helmueller as Chief Science Officer. Helmueller's background in analytical chemistry, industrial processing systems, natural product application development, product marketing, research, and development, will be a welcomed addition to Ionization Labs' Executive Team.
— Shawn Helmueller, Chief Science Officer, Ionization Labs
"We are very excited to have Shawn join us in our journey to innovate and optimize chemical analytic solutions to new and emerging markets. He brings a tremendous amount of practical experience relating to cannabis and hemp chemistry and analytics. His background in the development and delivery of robust, innovative, and intuitive processing solutions at-scale makes him a perfect fit for the next phase of growth in our business." says Alex Andrawes, Co-Founder and CEO.
"Ionization Labs has become a trusted leader and resource in the cannabis and hemp industry. They are developing application-based solutions for cannabis and hemp industry stakeholders that significantly lowers the barrier of entry for deploying quality analytical technologies in-house. Ionization Labs has created a unique combination of proprietary software (Cann-ID), analytical hardware, and consumables in the form of a subscription program that brings a level of scale, simplification, and standardization to an industry that needs solutions like this to expand and mature. The cannabis industry is growing quickly, and innovation is happening within all segments. Simplifying and scaling workflows for chemical data generation and interpretation is required in order for scientific innovation to keep pace with the exciting growth we are seeing across the rest of the industry." Says Shawn Helmueller
"I have known Shawn a number of years and have always been impressed by his deep understanding of the industry, its products, and the chemistry and science behind it all. It is a rarity to find someone with a balance of science and business acumen. It is a professional milestone to have the opportunity to bring on talent like Shawn and look forward to closely working with him and have the opportunity to see what we can accomplish. I am especially looking forward to working with him on the build-out of Ionization Labs' academic and government research cooperative programs," Said Cree Crawford, Co-Founder, President/COO, Ionization Labs
"What's most exciting about Ionization Labs' approach to innovation is the fact they are completely immersed in the cannabis/hemp industries across all segments of the business. They touch almost every vertical within the space. As an example, they partnering with farmers to help them understand crop yields as well as fertigation costs by offering affordable third- party analytical potency testing through their Cannabinoid Testing Service (CTS) program. At the same time, they are empowering producers and product manufacturers to take full control of their process by helping them deploy the same technology in-house, on their farms and in their labs with disruptive hardware and software platform called, Cann-ID. Ionization Labs supports their application at every level so client partners can be confident in the data they are generating. This mindset of "driving innovation from the inside" really sets them apart from other ancillary service providers in the cannabis and hemp industries. The opportunity to be part of a company on the leading edge in developing disruptive analytical data solutions is extremely exciting to be a part of," Said Helmueller.
About Ionization Labs:
Ionization Labs is an Austin, Texas-based agriculture technology and software/data analytics company, focusing on precision agriculture data to the US Hemp Industry. Their software, Cann-ID, currently performs hemp cannabinoid potency data analytics in concert with an HPLC (high-performance liquid chromatography) hardware platform. (Expansions onto other analytical hardware platforms is imminent) This technology meets USDA testing requirements and can be used by ISO 17025 labs as a certification device or used on-farm or in extraction labs for multiple uses including process flow, ongoing quality assurance/control (QA/QC). Cann-ID is deployed with farms, extraction labs, seed/genetics, and drying/curing operations in 10 legal hemp states, including Texas. Ionization Labs' Cann-ID hemp potency test is a comprehensive panel of 14 cannabinoids, including CBC, CBD, CBDV, CBG, CBN, CBCA, CBDA, CBDVA, CBGA, CBNA, THCA, THCV, THC-Δ8, and THC-Δ9.
