THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, JULY 20, 2020

Begin Consideration of H.R. 6395 – William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 (Rep. Smith (WA) – Armed Services) (Subject to a Rule)
The Rule provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Armed Services. The Rule makes in order 407 amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc. A full list of amendments can be found here.
