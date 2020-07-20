Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 358 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,237 in the last 365 days.

Maness Veteran Medical SDVOSB VA and DoD Product Catalog Release

Maness Veteran Medical SDVOSB

As COVID-19 restrictions lend to limited access to medical facilities, MVM leads the way in reaching government buyers through different platforms.

WASHINGTON DC, US, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COVID-19 has created an unprecedented environment for government contracting. Buyers are experiencing difficulty obtaining necessary and vital products, and finding it nearly impossible to learn about and obtain the nation's newest and life saving groundbreaking products. CEO of Maness Veteran Medical, and disabled veteran, Johnathan Maness, has spent many hours with VA buyers virtually developing a platform to deliver new and current products right to their finger tips. MVM, on the forefront of innovation has created a live and interactive online catalog of all products they carry, which truly allows procurement officers, buyers, logistics, and clinicians alike, to review and learn the products digitally. Getting away from the standard dry catalog, MVM delivers videos of product demos and patient testimonials.

It is critical at this juncture more than ever to ensure veterans and active duty military members have access to cutting edge products, and to make it as easy as possible for all government purchasers to make quick and informed decisions.

At Maness Veteran Medical relationships have always been the key to development and success. MVM is thrilled to bring their partners to the forefront of government purchasing and contracting.

If you are interested in selling your product lines to the VA and DoD, reach out to Maness Veteran Medical today.

Please click the word 'catalog' above for immediate access to Maness Veteran Medical's 2020 VA and DoD interactive live catalog.

Thank you very much.

Johnathan Maness
Maness Veteran Medical
+1 727-452-5452
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Maness Veteran Medical SDVOSB VA and DoD Product Catalog Release

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.