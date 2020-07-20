Maness Veteran Medical SDVOSB VA and DoD Product Catalog Release
As COVID-19 restrictions lend to limited access to medical facilities, MVM leads the way in reaching government buyers through different platforms.WASHINGTON DC, US, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COVID-19 has created an unprecedented environment for government contracting. Buyers are experiencing difficulty obtaining necessary and vital products, and finding it nearly impossible to learn about and obtain the nation's newest and life saving groundbreaking products. CEO of Maness Veteran Medical, and disabled veteran, Johnathan Maness, has spent many hours with VA buyers virtually developing a platform to deliver new and current products right to their finger tips. MVM, on the forefront of innovation has created a live and interactive online catalog of all products they carry, which truly allows procurement officers, buyers, logistics, and clinicians alike, to review and learn the products digitally. Getting away from the standard dry catalog, MVM delivers videos of product demos and patient testimonials.
It is critical at this juncture more than ever to ensure veterans and active duty military members have access to cutting edge products, and to make it as easy as possible for all government purchasers to make quick and informed decisions.
At Maness Veteran Medical relationships have always been the key to development and success. MVM is thrilled to bring their partners to the forefront of government purchasing and contracting.
