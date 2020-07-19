David Oulton's Hilarious New Talk Show Now on Amazon Prime Video
Season one of Face to Face with David features guests such as Perez Hilton, Vernee Watson, RuPaul's Carson Kressley, The Bachelorette's Daniel Maguire and more.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Season one of David Oulton's talk show, FACE TO FACE WITH DAVID, is now available on Amazon Prime Video in the US, UK, Germany and Japan. The inaugural season's guest line up features familiar faces such as Perez Hilton, Carson Kressley (Queer Eye, RuPaul's Drag Race), Emmy winning actress Vernee Watson (General Hospital, The Big Bang Theory, Fresh Prince of Bel Air), Lawrence Pressman (Doogie Howser, Transparent, American Pie), Daniel Maguire (The Bachelorette, Ex on the Beach), Valorie Hubbard (Resident Evil: Extinction, Good Luck Charlie, General Hospital), Master Chef's April Lee Baker, Emmy winning writer Tom Johnson (The Daily Show), Valerie Planche (Brokeback Mountain, Heartland, Wynonna Earp) and many others.
Hosted by actor David Oulton, the casual talk show strikes a balance between informative and entertaining, with Oulton wearing his signature Versace bathrobe and sipping red wine on each episode. The half hour show manages to provide light hearted entertainment, often through the hilarious anecdotes of guests, along with some more educational segments, all while staying light and conversational in tone. Filmed during the COVID-19 global pandemic, the interviews were done remotely via video, which is line with other mainstream shows in recent months. Oulton said however that utilizing this method of interviewing was an unexpected benefit as it provided a "more intimate atmosphere, for both filming and also the audience watching, as often times the guests were in their homes and it gave a further glimpse into their lives."
The six episode first season premiered on July 14th with Oulton interviewing RuPaul's Drag Race and Queer Eye star Carson Kressley. Kressley shared his story of being cast on the original Queer Eye series, including partaking in the audition and casting process while trying to keep it a secret from his Ralph Lauren bosses. Later in the episode, comedian Debra DiGiovanni joins and provides non-stop laughter during her time on the show.
Oulton's interview style is casual and non-confrontational, striking a balance between pleasantries but still managing to address key issues. The host shared that he wants audiences to feel as though they are "watching in on a conversation between two people, rather than a formal one-on-one interview." The series provides easy watching, but doesn't shy away from current events, such as discussing the Black Lives Matter movement and racism with actress Vernee Watson, or the realities of pursuing a film and television career in the modern age with Lawrence Pressman.
While Oulton serves as both host and producer on the series, the creative team also includes Candace Schmidt and Luis Gonzalez of LnC Style, and Rae Farrer as producers. The series is executive produced by Lisa McGillivray. Prior to hosting his talk show, Oulton has worked as a film and television actor in Canada for many years, often crediting his career to the guidance of Dame Judi Dench and actor Corbin Bernsen, who he says "changed the trajectory" of his life. Bernsen met Oulton on a flight over ten years ago, offered him his first on-set job on a feature film, and introduced him to the woman who would later adopt him.
Season one of Face to Face with David is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Lesley Diana
The Promotion People
+1 604-726-5575
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter