New Issue of Dining Insight Newsletter is Published by Clarion Group
The post-pandemic future of campus and work food services and best practices for safe service of food are reported.
Dining Insights explores what comes after Covid-19 in college and corporate food services. ”KINGSTON, NH, USA, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The post-pandemic structure of corporate and campus food services are reviewed in the new summer issue of Dining Insights, a newsletter published by Clarion Group, a food service and hospitality services consulting firm. The issue highlights Clarion’s 25th anniversary.
The firm expects office populations will be 50% or less of pre-pandemic levels as both executives and employees find working from home – or at least away from the office – both convenient and, from the employer’s perspective, less expensive and more flexible. The future for campus dining is even less clear, depending on the acceptance of remote learning. The article cites the plans and experiences of Clarion clients and a food service contractor.
Other articles chronicle the rise of plant-based meats; describe best practices for operating an on-site food service safely, and the ways clients miss the full value of a consultant’s services. A case study describes how a Clarion quality assurance audit program helped rescue a floundering food service operation. Clarion’s view of the merits and demerits of working remotely is provided in the blog www.DiningInsights.blogspot.com
A hard copy or electronic version of the summer 2020 issue of Dining Insights may be had at no cost by sending an inquiry, including a postal or e-mail address, to info@clariongp.com.
About Clarion Group:
Clarion is an independent consulting firm, now in its 25th year of providing solutions and uncovering opportunities in food service, catering, conference and related hospitality services for companies, colleges and universities, government and international institutions. Clarion publishes Dining Insights, a newsletter for the managers and administrators responsible for their organizations’ food services and hospitality services.
