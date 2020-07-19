AiTrillion Launched Shopify eCommerce Marketing Cloud - First All In One Artificial Intelligence Enabled SAAS Platform
AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one omnichannel marketing platform for Shopify eCommerce sellers.MIDDLETOWN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AiTrillion Introduced First-ever Saas-Based Affordable Artificial Intelligence enabled & Omnichannel eCommerce marketing Platform For Shopify eCommerce.
AiTrillion’s 11+ integration eCommerce marketing channel enables eCommerce Shopify store owners to drive customers’ real-time data to run effective marketing campaigns of email marketing, Loyalty Program, Smart Popups, Web Push Notifications, and others to provide streamlined customer engagement.
How AiTrillion Is Helping Shopify Sellers To Drive Sales?
AiTrilllion- An automated eCommerce marketing platform is fully loaded with all the latest features required to successfully accomplish marketing campaigns contradictory to traditional marketing software which focus only on emails.
AiTrillion’s AI-powered plugins automatically help you to analyze your customer behaviors and give you an ability to design individual metrics for the individual customer by comparing their digital footprints.
Build omnichannel customer profiles to enhance engagement with them throughout your customer’s journey and increase your sales automatically.
AiTrillion is a scalable and secure SaaS-based platform that incorporates advanced analytics, machine learning, and visualizations to drive sales. AiTrillion's added scalability and flexibility allow Shopify merchants to meet their ever-changing data needs, and offers a more consistent and performant user experience to customers across the globe. Together with millions of eCommerce sellers, AiTrillion fuels the future of the business so that a more successful world takes form.
eCommerce Merchants On AiTrillion will benefit from the following SaaS security and management controls:
Granular customer engagement:
Enhanced visibility and customer engagement features for all store owners from a centralized CEO dashboard.
Custom Security Policies:
Implemented all kinds of security standards that are required in the SAAS based Product.
Automated Workflows
Custom workflows for orchestrating marketing actions related to customer activities by ensuring customer retention and engagement.
About AiTrillion.Com
AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. AiTrillion’s 11+ customer engagement channels integrated with analytics built for the eCommerce industry, we at AiTrillion specialize at connecting the dots between millions of customers across various countries.
For more information on AiTrillion, visit the website at www.aitrillion.com or contact:
Manoj Dhanotiya
CEO/Founder
md@aitrillion.com
Manoj Dhanotiya
Aitrillion.com
+1 267-218-2090
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn