Westminster Barracks / DUI - Drugs
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B103207
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Miller
STATION: WESTMINSTER
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 7/15/20 1755 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 NB MM 28.8
ACCUSED: Matthew Luce
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT
VIOLATION: DUI- Drugs
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 15, 2020, The Vermont State Police – Westminster stopped a truck for a motor vehicle violation on I-91 NB in Westminster. Subsequent investigation determined that the operator, Matthew Luce, was operating under the influence of drugs. He was arrested and brought to the Westminster Barracks for processing. He was released on a citation to appear in Windham County Criminal Court on 9-1-20 at 1330.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE / TIME: 9-1-20 / 1330 hours
COURT: Windham County Superior Court
LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.