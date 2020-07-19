Westminster Barracks / DUI - Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B103207

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Miller

STATION: WESTMINSTER

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 7/15/20 1755 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 NB MM 28.8

ACCUSED: Matthew Luce

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT

VIOLATION: DUI- Drugs

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 15, 2020, The Vermont State Police – Westminster stopped a truck for a motor vehicle violation on I-91 NB in Westminster. Subsequent investigation determined that the operator, Matthew Luce, was operating under the influence of drugs. He was arrested and brought to the Westminster Barracks for processing. He was released on a citation to appear in Windham County Criminal Court on 9-1-20 at 1330.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE / TIME: 9-1-20 / 1330 hours

COURT: Windham County Superior Court

LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.