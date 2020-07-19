Middlesex Barracks - Domestic Assault / Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A303034

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/18/2020 at 4:46 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: (Graniteville Rd in Williamstown, Vermont)

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Louis Gaudette

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/18/2020 State Police responded to Williamstown for a report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival subsequent investigation revealed that Gaudette had assaulted the victim while the two of them were driving in a vehicle. Gaudette was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Gaudette was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 07/20/2020 at 12:30 PM to answer to the offense of domestic assault and reckless endangerment.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/2020 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.