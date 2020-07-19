Middlesex Barracks - Domestic Assault / Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A303034
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Benjamin Goodwin
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/18/2020 at 4:46 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: (Graniteville Rd in Williamstown, Vermont)
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Louis Gaudette
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/18/2020 State Police responded to Williamstown for a report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival subsequent investigation revealed that Gaudette had assaulted the victim while the two of them were driving in a vehicle. Gaudette was taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Gaudette was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 07/20/2020 at 12:30 PM to answer to the offense of domestic assault and reckless endangerment.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/20/2020 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.