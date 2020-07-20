Miami's Face Mask Fines: Paramount Miami Worldcenter Glows with Gloria Estefan's Musical Message, "Put on Your Mask"

Miami Face Mask Law & Curfew Tower Lighting: World's Largest Electronic Flag and LED Lyrics, "Put on Your Mask," by Gloria Estefan, Glow on Paramount Miami Worldcenter (Bryan Glazer: World Satellite Television News) Gloria Estefan Poses with Face Mask and Paramount Miami Worldcenter Largest L.E.D. Lyrics Reminding Miamians of New Fines for Failing to Abide by New Face Mask Law (Bryan Glazer | World Satellite Television News)

Nightly Tower Lighting Reminds Citizens of New Face Mask Law & 10 p.m. Curfew

The nightly tower lighting signals the importance of face masks, the start of the 10 p.m. curfew, and salutes healthcare professionals, first responders and essential workers.” — Daniel Kodsi, CEO-Developer, Paramount Miami Worldcenter

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In concert with Miami's new face mask law fines and its nightly curfew, the lyrics of Gloria Estefan’s COVID-19 musical public service message, “Put on Your Mask,” will illuminate the skyline every night this week during the city's official 10 p.m. World's Largest Stars & Stripes Tower Lighting at the new 700-foot, $600-million Paramount Miami Worldcenter in downtown Miami.

“Miami will enforce its face mask law,” says Mayor Francis Suarez. He emphasizes, "Violations carry fines ranging from $50 for the first offense, $150 for a second offense, and $300 for a third offense."

Paramount Miami Worldcenter's vertical streams of fluttering red and white LED stripes are 693-feet-tall, according to Paramount Miami Worldcenter CEO-Developer, Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See).

“At the top of the 60-story building is a 150-foot-tall by 300-foot-wide field of five-pointed stars that are blended with a ticker-tape-style read-out of the lyrics to Estefan’s new song, ‘Put on Your Mask.’”

He continues, “The futuristic Paramount superstructure – the sixth-tallest building south of New York City – is sending a vivid reminder of new failure-to- wear-face-mask-law-fines during the world's largest electronic U.S. Flag and massive 'Put on Your Mask' L.E.D. light show. "

Kodsi explains, "With lights and music we are stressing the importance of wearing face masks and we are signaling businesses to close at 10 p.m. and for all citizens to remain home.”

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the world's most heavily-amenitized residential tower and is equipped with the most technologically-advanced L.E.D. animation system.

Paramount Miami is the soaring signature skyscraper of the $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter. It is currently America’s largest urban core construction project, the nation’s second-largest real estate development, and the city’s new retail, residential, restaurant, entertainment, hospitality and transportation complex.

“Put on Your Mask” is a parody conveying a serious public health message. It is set to the music of Estefan’s 1989 blockbuster hit, “Get on Your Feet.” But now, in 2020, the lyrics are solemnly different. “They say stay home, please don’t go outside, there’s no use dying,” sings Estefan.

The 62-year-old singer, songwriter, actress and businesswoman explains who inspired her to write the song.

“A close friend of mine is an infectious disease doctor,” says Estefan. “She asked me to come-up with something whimsical, musical, but meaningful to remind people of the importance of wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

The City of Miami and Miami-Dade County have instituted a 10 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s “Put on Your Mask” two-minute curfew light show starts at 10:00 p.m. It will remain active until further notice.

The lighting system contains more than 14,000 light emitting diodes that can create 16.2 million colors. It costs $3-million and took 10-months to install.

Hispanic & African-American Health Concerns

The Grammy-winning Estefan, who was born in Cuba and raised in Miami, emphasizes statistics showing that Hispanic and African-Americans are disproportionately impacted by the virus compared to other population sectors.

She adds, “There is a lack of public awareness in some of these communities and that's why we're using the Paramount Miami Worldcenter, which is in the heart of Miami -- America's 10th most heavily-Hispanic populated city -- to transmit a public health message that can be seen for miles, from every direction.”

There are 38-million African-Americans and 52-million Hispanic-Americans, according to the U.S. Census

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports many Hispanic and African-Americans work in the restaurant, hospitality and other service industries where they come in contact with many people -- increasing their odds of contracting the virus.

The CDC stresses, many of these people also lack adequate healthcare resources and are prone to infection due to pre-existing cardiac, diabetic and respiratory conditions.

