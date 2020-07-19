AfroFusion Star VeeCee releases Debut Ep.
Nigerian Rapper, singer and songwriter "Victor Joshua", popularly known as VeeCee on July 16th released "Beginning of Everything Nice” his Debut Ep.UYO, AKWA IBOM, NIGERIA, July 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nigerian Rapper, singer and songwriter "Victor Joshua", popularly known as VeeCee on July 16th released "Beginning of Everything Nice” his Debut Ep, and first project for the year 2020.
BOEN is a 6 trackafro-fusion project that mixes R&B, Grime, Trap and a perfect blend of Afrobeat, leaving you with a vibrante feel you get when listening to works from the likes of Stormzy, jhus, Pop smoke with African feel
According to the Young Creative edging to leave an impact in the industry, he draws inspiration from day to day happenings around him and his personalized experience of a new generation artist trying to make head way as Beginning of Everything Nice (BOEN) ( which features "DOUBLE G" his hit single off the project where he teams up with rappers, Kastro Millie and Young Twelve who doubles as the producer of the Ep alongside 5 other tracks with a feature from prolific artist "ACN" on "Julius Ceaser" ) is his first Ep.
VeeCee already put out the Official Video to Double G off the Ep which is already garnering views on YouTube since it's 30th june,2020 release.
Victor Joshua
VeeCee
+234 813 047 2454
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Double G (Official Video)