Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 84 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,882 in the last 365 days.

AfroFusion Star VeeCee releases Debut Ep.

VeeCee- Beginning of Everything Nice

BOEN Tracklist

BOEN Tracklist

Nigerian Rapper, singer and songwriter  "Victor Joshua", popularly known as VeeCee on July 16th released "Beginning of Everything Nice” his Debut Ep.

UYO, AKWA IBOM, NIGERIA, July 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nigerian Rapper, singer and songwriter  "Victor Joshua", popularly known as VeeCee on July 16th released "Beginning of Everything Nice” his Debut Ep, and first project  for the year 2020.

BOEN  is a 6 trackafro-fusion project that mixes     R&B, Grime, Trap and a perfect blend of Afrobeat, leaving you with a vibrante feel you get when listening to works from the likes of Stormzy, jhus, Pop smoke with African feel

According to the Young Creative edging to leave an impact in the industry, he draws inspiration from day to day happenings around him and his personalized experience of a new generation artist trying to make head way as Beginning of Everything Nice (BOEN) ( which features "DOUBLE G" his hit single off the project where he teams up with rappers, Kastro Millie and Young Twelve who doubles as the producer of the Ep alongside 5 other tracks with a feature from prolific artist "ACN" on "Julius Ceaser" ) is his first Ep.

VeeCee already put out the Official Video to Double G off the Ep which is already garnering views on YouTube since it's 30th june,2020 release.

Victor Joshua
VeeCee
+234 813 047 2454
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Double G (Official Video)

You just read:

AfroFusion Star VeeCee releases Debut Ep.

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.