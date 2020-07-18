Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 168 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,908 in the last 365 days.

Sweeney Statement on Passing of Rep. John Lewis

Trenton – Senate President Steve Sweeney issued the following the statement on the passing of Civil Rights champion, Congressman John Lewis:

 

“John Lewis represented the very best of America. In the face of America’s worst elements, he lived, fought, marched and inspired with the righteousness of love, bold determination, compassion and the unwavering belief that all people are created equal.

 

“For more than seven decades, John Lewis was at the cusp of history’s arc and relentlessly bending it towards justice.

 

“Today, as the next generation fills the streets in the pursuit of equality, politicians across the country would be wise to remember the legacy of Congressman Lewis and stand with the side of justice, for it will triumph in the end. May he rest in what he lived for, peace.” 

You just read:

Sweeney Statement on Passing of Rep. John Lewis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.