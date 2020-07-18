Sweeney Statement on Passing of Rep. John Lewis

Trenton – Senate President Steve Sweeney issued the following the statement on the passing of Civil Rights champion, Congressman John Lewis:

“John Lewis represented the very best of America. In the face of America’s worst elements, he lived, fought, marched and inspired with the righteousness of love, bold determination, compassion and the unwavering belief that all people are created equal.

“For more than seven decades, John Lewis was at the cusp of history’s arc and relentlessly bending it towards justice.

“Today, as the next generation fills the streets in the pursuit of equality, politicians across the country would be wise to remember the legacy of Congressman Lewis and stand with the side of justice, for it will triumph in the end. May he rest in what he lived for, peace.”