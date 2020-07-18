St. Johnsbury Barracks - Criminal Threatening and Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A403303
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: July 4, 2020 at approximately 1641 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Newbury, VT
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening and Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Joseph Butler
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
VICTIM: David Gilmore
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 4, 2020 at approximately 1642 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury
Barracks were dispatched to a dispute on Welch Rd in Newbury. Upon arrival,
Troopers learned that Joseph Butler (57) allegedly threatened and endangered his
neighbor, David Gilmore (42), by brandishing a firearm.
Troopers began an investigation into the incident and on July 16, 2020 Butler
was issued a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on
October 7, 2020 at 0800 hours to answer to the charges of Reckless Endangerment
and Criminal Threatening.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: October 7, 2020 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.