St. Johnsbury Barracks - Criminal Threatening and Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A403303

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks      

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: July 4, 2020 at approximately 1641 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newbury, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening and Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED: Joseph Butler                                                 

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

 

VICTIM: David Gilmore

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 4, 2020 at approximately 1642 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury

Barracks were dispatched to a dispute on Welch Rd in Newbury. Upon arrival,

Troopers learned that Joseph Butler (57) allegedly threatened and endangered his

neighbor, David Gilmore (42), by brandishing a firearm.

 

Troopers began an investigation into the incident and on July 16, 2020 Butler

was issued a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on

October 7, 2020 at 0800 hours to answer to the charges of Reckless Endangerment

and Criminal Threatening.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: October 7, 2020 at 0800 hours      

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION:   N/A  

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

St. Johnsbury Barracks - Criminal Threatening and Reckless Endangerment

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.

