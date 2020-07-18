St. Johnsbury Barracks - Criminal Threatening and Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A403303

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

DATE/TIME: July 4, 2020 at approximately 1641 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newbury, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening and Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Joseph Butler

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

VICTIM: David Gilmore

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 4, 2020 at approximately 1642 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury

Barracks were dispatched to a dispute on Welch Rd in Newbury. Upon arrival,

Troopers learned that Joseph Butler (57) allegedly threatened and endangered his

neighbor, David Gilmore (42), by brandishing a firearm.

Troopers began an investigation into the incident and on July 16, 2020 Butler

was issued a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Criminal Court on

October 7, 2020 at 0800 hours to answer to the charges of Reckless Endangerment

and Criminal Threatening.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: October 7, 2020 at 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.