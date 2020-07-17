THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JULY 17, 2020

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210 MONDAY, JULY 20, 2020 On Monday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 10:00 a.m. for legislative business, with first votes expected as early as 11:30 a.m. Begin Consideration of H.R. 6395 – William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 (Rep. Smith (WA) – Armed Services) (Subject to a Rule) TUESDAY, JULY 21, 2020 On Tuesday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 10:00 a.m. for legislative business. Members are advised that first votes are expected to occur at approximately 10:30 a.m. Complete Consideration of H.R. 6395 – William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 (Rep. Smith (WA) – Armed Services) WEDNESDAY, JULY 22, 2020 On Wednesday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 10:00 a.m. for legislative business. Rep. Chu House Amendment to Senate Amendment to H.R. 2486 – NO BAN Act (Rep. Chu – Judiciary) Rep. Jayapal House Amendment to Senate Amendment to H.R. 2486 – Access to Counsel Act of 2020 (Rep. Jayapal – Judiciary) Senate Amendment to H.R. 1957 – Great American Outdoors Act (Rep. Grijalva – Natural Resources) (Subject to a Rule) Suspension (1 bill) H.R. 7573 – To direct the Architect of the Capitol to replace the bust of Roger Brooke Taney in the Old Supreme Court Chamber of the United States Capitol with a bust of Thurgood Marshall to be obtained by the Joint Committee on the Library and to remove certain statues from areas of the United States Capitol which are accessible to the public, to remove all statues of individuals who voluntarily served the Confederate States of America from display in the United States Capitol, and for other purposes (Reps. Hoyer/Lee (CA)/Clyburn/Bass/Thompson (MS)/Butterfield – House Administration) THURSDAY, JULY 23, 2020 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 10:00 a.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business. Last votes on Friday could occur after 3:00 p.m. H.R. 7608 – State, Foreign Operations, Agriculture, Rural Development, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Act, 2021 (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)