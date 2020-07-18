Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP Middlesex/Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A303006

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr.Joseph Szarejko                        

STATION: VSP Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802 229 9191

DATE/TIME: July 16, 2020 @ 1911 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 16 North Main Street, Waterbury Vermont.

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Sandra Lee Richardson                                              

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 16, 2020 at approximately 1911 hours, Vermont State Police responded to 16 North Main Street in the Town of Waterbury for a reported theft complaint.  While investigating the matter, State Police came in contact with Sandra Richardson (67) of Waterbury Vermont.  While speaking with Richardson, State Police were able to determine that Richardson had comsumed alcohol, which is a violation of her conditions of release.  Richardson was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing.  Richardson was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Washington County District Court on October 1, 2020 at 0830 hours to answer the charge of Violation of Conditions of Release.  Richardson was subsequently transported to the Chittenden County Correctional Facility for the remainder of the evening.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: October 1, 2020 @ 0830 hours.            

COURT: Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION:      

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: Yes

Trooper Joseph Szarejko (264)

Vermont State Police

Troop "A" Middlesex Barracks

Phone # (802) 229-9191

FAX # (802) 229-2648

 

 

 

VSP Middlesex/Violation of Conditions of Release

