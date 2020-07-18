VSP Middlesex/Theft Complaint

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A103048

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802 229 9191

DATE/TIME: July 17, 2020 @ 1440 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 25 Jericho Center Circle, Jericho Vermont.

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny.

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time

VICTIM: Jericho Center Country Store

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 17, 2020 at approximately 1440 hours, Vermont State

Police responded to 25 Jericho Center Circle in the Town of Jericho for a

reported theft complaint. State Police were informed that an older model

vehicle believed to be either a Buick or Pontiac was traveling towards Essex

Vermont after the operator of the vehicle failed to pay for $27.34 in fuel

charges. State Police were informed that the vehicle had a temporary

registration plate T10375 and was light gold in color. The operator was

described as being a male in his late 20's to early 30's with long hair and was

approximately 6'3" tall. Anybody with any information is encouraged to contact

the Middlesex State Police Barracks at 802 229 9191.