VSP Middlesex/Theft Complaint
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A103048
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802 229 9191
DATE/TIME: July 17, 2020 @ 1440 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: 25 Jericho Center Circle, Jericho Vermont.
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny.
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time
VICTIM: Jericho Center Country Store
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 17, 2020 at approximately 1440 hours, Vermont State
Police responded to 25 Jericho Center Circle in the Town of Jericho for a
reported theft complaint. State Police were informed that an older model
vehicle believed to be either a Buick or Pontiac was traveling towards Essex
Vermont after the operator of the vehicle failed to pay for $27.34 in fuel
charges. State Police were informed that the vehicle had a temporary
registration plate T10375 and was light gold in color. The operator was
described as being a male in his late 20's to early 30's with long hair and was
approximately 6'3" tall. Anybody with any information is encouraged to contact
the Middlesex State Police Barracks at 802 229 9191.
Trooper Joseph Szarejko (264)
Vermont State Police
Troop "A" Middlesex Barracks
FAX # (802) 229-2648