Attorney General Hunter Responds to Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s Withdrawal from Agreement in Principle

OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General Mike Hunter today released the following statement after the Muscogee (Creek) Nation withdrew from the agreement in principle for proposed federal legislation.

“Since the Murphy case went before the U.S. Supreme Court over two years ago, we have been meeting regularly with the Muscogee (Creek), Seminole, Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw Nations to discuss potential legislation, so Chief Hill's statements today come as a stunning and regrettable reversal of commitments and assurances to me. This is neither in the best interest of the state of Oklahoma nor its tribal citizens. Legislation is necessary to clarify the criminal and civil uncertainty created by the McGirt decision. I am deeply disappointed in Chief Hill for withdrawing from this process. It is my hope that both the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the Seminole Nation will recommit to our agreement on legislation that preserves public safety and promotes continued economic growth.” – Attorney General Mike Hunter

Posted on Fri, July 17, 2020 by Alex Gerszewski

