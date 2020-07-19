Learn & Play Montessori Announces Launch of Online Montessori Store Focused on Montessori Supplies & Manipulatives
Learn and Play Montessori is announcing new online Montessori store selling Montessori supplies online including manipulatives.
We are excited to offer an online shopping experience to purchase Montessori learning supplies online including manipulatives.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn and Play Montessori, a best-in-class preschool program based on the Montessori method, is proud to announce the launch of its online store. The new online Montessori school offers best-in-class Montessori supplies, including so-called 'Montessori manipulatives' such as phonics cards, flash card bundles, and even balloons. The new online store complements the company's efforts at online Montessori education.
— Harpreet Grewal
Parents are encouraged to access the online Montessori store at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/store/. The store offers so-called 'Montessori manipulatives,' which are Montessori supplies that can help parents and at home educators help their child learn the Montessori way. The launch of the online store complements the company's assertive launch of online Montessori education. That part of the website can be accessed at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/online-learning/ as well as the key information pages such as the online preschool page (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/online-learning/online-preschool/) and online kindergarten page (https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/online-learning/online-kindergarten/).
"We are excited to offer an online shopping experience to purchase Montessori learning supplies online including manipulatives," explained Harpreet Grewal, director of Learn and Play Montessori. "Our online store brings Montessori supplies to parents anywhere in the world. The store works hand in glove with our online Montessori programs and our live broadcasts on Facebook and YouTube. Our methods are inspired by Montessori but use hybrid methodologies that work with parents and students who are staying at home during this trying time."
In addition to the online Montessori store and portal, interested parents or guardians can review the Montessori preschool informational page at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/preschool/. In California, Learn & Play offers not only enrollments for continuing parents and children but for new parents and children in communities as diverse as Fremont, Danville, Dublin and others in the San Francisco Bay Area. Among the exciting options are the company's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/LearnAndPlayMontessoriSchool. That channel now includes many videos including instructional videos using the Montessori method, "Live" videos shot for Facebook, and song videos. The YouTube channel is yet another wonderful learning resource for parents and children who want to keep learning during the shutdown using the Montessori method. Yet another option is to tune in to the daily live online Montessori learning sessions on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/learnandplaymontessorischool/live. The live sessions help parents and children stay in "learning mode" and are a fun, lively way to participate in online learning even for youngsters ages eighteen months to three years old.
ABOUT LEARN AND PLAY MONTESSORI
Learn and Play Montessori aims to be one of the best Montessori schools in the greater San Francisco Bay Area. Whether parents are looking for a Montessori School in Danville, a Blackhawk preschool, or a top-rated Montessori School in Dublin / San Ramon, Learn and Play has a campus for their child or children. Bay Area parents searching for Walnut Creek preschool options could find the right fit in Danville. All schools use the famed Montessori method, offering programs from childcare to daycare, preschool to kindergarten, in not only Danville, Fremont, Dublin, or San Ramon but also in nearby towns such as Alamo, Blackhawk, Diablo or San Ramon on the I-680 corridor as well as Walnut Creek.
Learn and Play Montessori
Media Relations
https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/
Jason McDonald
JM Internet Group
+1 415-655-1071
email us here